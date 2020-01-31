Making funny faces could reduce stress, make you appear younger, researchers say

Everyone loves a good, funny-face. But can the right ones take years off your appearance? Research says yes.

It's called face yoga and a 2018 study said it can, indeed, make you look younger. Researchers periodically photographed a group of women for 20 weeks while they did daily facial exercises.

Dermatologists then analyzed the photos and found, on average, the women looked three years younger.

"I was really surprised that it was a thing. I had not heard of it at all," said Lois Waite, an instructor at Bella Prana Yoga (https://bellaprana.com/).

But after studying up, she decided to incorporate it into her classes.

"It is very much another tool in the tool kit of taking care of yourself,” she explained to FOX 13.

Waite said the exercises help combat involuntary movements in the face that can take a toll on your muscles.

"It also helps us reduce stress and increase circulation, helping the face reduce toxins," she said.

But Waite cautions not to let a younger appearance be your motivation for starting a face yoga routine.

"I think that could be a really wonderful outcome, but I think you shouldn't pressure yourself or feel that you have to practice it constantly in order to see results," she said. "You should find the enjoyment in doing it and the results will happen."

And, she said, don't forget to leave your inhibitions at the door.

"You have to be prepared to look silly and that's quite alright,” she said.

Face yoga is not all about relaxation and appearance. Waite said it's also used as a therapy for certain facial medical conditions, like TMJ syndrome and Bell's palsy.

