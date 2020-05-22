Malls prepare for holiday weekend crowds

Malls across the bay area are preparing for the first holiday weekend since re-opening under Governor DeSantis's guidelines allowing 50% capacity.

"A number of the stores are requiring shoppers to wear a mask, we don't require it to enter the mall but we strongly recommend shoppers wear masks," said Lindsay Grinstead, the marketing director for International Plaza.

Shoppers may notice some changes at International Plaza and malls like the Westfield Shopping Center.

"At all of our major entrances we have hand sanitizer stations, we've reduced all of our common area furniture as well as the furniture in our food court to a 25% capacity, even though we know it increased to 50% we just really want to make sure people are being mindful," Grinstead said.

International Plaza is keeping track of crowds by monitoring how busy the parking lots are.

