Man with 18 theft convictions arrested again at Tampa discount store

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The Brief A man with 18 prior theft convictions is back in jail after trying to steal more than $400 from a Tampa discount store Saturday night. Deputies arrested the suspect at dd’s DISCOUNTS on East Fletcher Avenue after finding him with stolen goods and cocaine. Authorities said the suspect had recently been released from prison on a grand theft charge before the latest shoplifting incident.



A man with 18 prior theft convictions is behind bars again following a shoplifting call at dd’s DISCOUNTS on East Fletcher Avenue on Saturday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrest

What we know:

Deputies responded to a shoplifting call at dd’s DISCOUNTS on East Fletcher Avenue at 7:03 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say a complainant reported that 45-year-old Demario Card was trying to leave the store with more than $400 in stolen items.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

When confronted, deputies say Card handed back some of the merchandise but still walked out with $100 worth of items before being stopped again. When deputies arrived, they arrested Card, who was also found in possession of cocaine.