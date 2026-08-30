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Man with 18 theft convictions arrested again at Tampa discount store

By FOX 13 News Staff
FOX 13 News
Hillsborough County
Published August 30, 2026 2:00 PM EDT
Published August 30, 2026 2:00 PM EDT
article

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • A man with 18 prior theft convictions is back in jail after trying to steal more than $400 from a Tampa discount store Saturday night.
    • Deputies arrested the suspect at dd’s DISCOUNTS on East Fletcher Avenue after finding him with stolen goods and cocaine.
    • Authorities said the suspect had recently been released from prison on a grand theft charge before the latest shoplifting incident.

TAMPA, Fla. - A man with 18 prior theft convictions is behind bars again following a shoplifting call at dd’s DISCOUNTS on East Fletcher Avenue on Saturday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrest

What we know:

Deputies responded to a shoplifting call at dd’s DISCOUNTS on East Fletcher Avenue at 7:03 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say a complainant reported that 45-year-old Demario Card was trying to leave the store with more than $400 in stolen items.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

When confronted, deputies say Card handed back some of the merchandise but still walked out with $100 worth of items before being stopped again. When deputies arrived, they arrested Card, who was also found in possession of cocaine.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, who released details about the shoplifting call and arrest. 

Hillsborough County