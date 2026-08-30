Man with 18 theft convictions arrested again at Tampa discount store
TAMPA, Fla. - A man with 18 prior theft convictions is behind bars again following a shoplifting call at dd’s DISCOUNTS on East Fletcher Avenue on Saturday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrest
What we know:
Deputies responded to a shoplifting call at dd’s DISCOUNTS on East Fletcher Avenue at 7:03 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say a complainant reported that 45-year-old Demario Card was trying to leave the store with more than $400 in stolen items.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
When confronted, deputies say Card handed back some of the merchandise but still walked out with $100 worth of items before being stopped again. When deputies arrived, they arrested Card, who was also found in possession of cocaine.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, who released details about the shoplifting call and arrest.