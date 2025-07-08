Man accidentally shot, killed in Tampa: Police

article

Tampa police are investigating the shooting death of a man on Monday night.

Around 11:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man being shot in the 4900 block of E. Busch Boulevard.

When officers got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and the suspect were friends and were handling the gun when it discharged unintentionally.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.