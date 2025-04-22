Man behind the wheel in deadly Plant City crash arrested for DUI manslaughter: Deputies

The Brief A man who deputies said was behind the wheel during a deadly Plant City crash that happened more than a month ago has been arrested for DUI manslaughter. Deputies said Adrian Burnett, 37, is facing charges that include DUI manslaughter, armed possession of a controlled substance and more. The crash happened in the area of Turkey Creek Road south of U.S. 92 just after 3 a.m. on March 9.



A man who deputies said was behind the wheel during a deadly Plant City crash that happened more than a month ago has been arrested for DUI manslaughter.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Adrian Burnett, 37, turned himself in to the Orient Road Jail on Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued on Monday relating to the crash.

The backstory:

Hillsborough County deputies responded to the head-on crash, which happened in the early morning hours of March 9 along Turkey Creek Road south of U.S. 92. The crash involved two vehicles, and when deputies arrived at the scene, they found two people dead.

Mugshot of Adrian Burnett. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they issued an arrest warrant for Burnett following a thorough investigation of the crash.

Deputies said Burnett faces two counts of DUI manslaughter, armed possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis less than 20 grams.

What they're saying:

"This tragedy is a painful reminder of the irreversible consequences of driving under the influence," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our hearts are with the victims' families, and we remain committed to holding those who make reckless choices accountable."

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

