Man accused of making false bomb threat at Dunedin City Hall because he couldn't log into payroll application

A 48-year-old Clearwater man was arrested on Sunday for making a bomb threat while in the parking lot of Dunedin City Hall, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to Dunedin City Hall located at 737 Louden Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after reports that Jerome Lee Chambers was threatening to kill people. The investigation revealed that Chambers was upset after being unable to log into his employer's payroll application to get paid.

According to the sheriff's office, Chambers and several others are all employed with Marcman Solutions, which is contracted by the Florida Department of Emergency Management to hang door tags in the area to update residents on polling location changes due to the recent hurricanes.

Witnesses told deputies that Chambers became increasingly upset and stated multiple times that he would blow them up before walking to his vehicle and grabbing a black duffle bag.

Officials say Chambers' actions caused the witnesses to be in fear and leave the area.

According to PCSO, Chambers denied threatening to blow anyone up and deputies did not locate any explosive devices.

Chambers was arrested and charged with one count of false report about planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction and one count of violation of probation (possession of a controlled substance) and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

