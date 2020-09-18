Man accused of assaulting woman in Sarasota subdivision may be linked to 5 other cases, deputies say

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a woman said she was assaulted by a man while she was walking her dog in the Meadows subdivision.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on September 12.

According to SCSO, a man came up behind the woman and grabbed her breasts. The victim screamed and the subject fled on foot. He is described as a white man, 5'10, 185 pounds, with long blond hair in a ponytail.

Deputies said there have been six cases in the subdivision and they are likely related; involving two indecent exposures, three batteries and one suspicious incident. Five of the incidents occurred at community pools. In each of these cases, the subject fit the general description of the suspect described above.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact Detective Jeff Ayers at 941-861-4924 or Jeff.Ayers@sarasotasheriff.org.

