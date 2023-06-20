Tampa man accused of beating 1-year-old to death heads to trial

Prosecutors say Enrico Adams beat a one-year-old baby to death.

"Injuries like that can occur with a punch, from a kick, slamming a 17-month-old against the wall, or sitting on them," explained Prosecutor Jennifer Johnson.

Adams is now on trial, charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Back on Nov. 30, 2019, Adams was dating the child’s mother Shirley Hunter. That afternoon she headed to a laundromat, leaving the baby with Adams at the Silver Oaks apartments in Tampa.

When she returned a couple hours later, the baby was already in his crib sleeping. The next morning, panic set in, when the Hunter could not wake up her child.

She immediately called 911.

"Law enforcement arrived and attempted to do CPR on this 17-month-old baby that was cold and stiff," said Johnson.

But it was too late, baby JaMarcus Howard was dead. An autopsy revealed the child died of blunt force trauma to his abdomen and vital organs.

"His right and left kidneys had hemorrhaged, which is bleeding, his liver had hemorrhaged," shared Johnson.

Adams admitted to being alone with the child but denied ever hurting him. His defense attorney, John Crawford, then turned the tables, accusing the baby's mother of abuse.

He also pointed to a text message where, Hunter, in a moment of frustration, threatened to punch the baby.

Adams, he says, did nothing wrong.

"This is a case of no evidence, circumstantial assumptions, and unreliable medical evidence," argued Crawford.

The trial is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.