Man accused of killing father, nearly killing mother found not guilty by reason of insanity

Two years later, a man who was accused of killing his father and nearly killing his mother, was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Anthony Kaptzan was evaluated by doctors that were appointed by the prosecution and the defense. They determined he was insane at the time of the murder back in May 2020.

Anthony Kaptzan was accused of killing his father and nearly killing his mother back in May 2020. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Prosecutors said Kaptzan attacked his parents during an argument two years ago, stabbing his father Alex Kaptzan to death. His mother Ivette Kaptzan survived the attack.

Kaptzan’s defense attorney planned to use the insanity defense during his trial, until his recent medical diagnosis. Tampa judge Mark Kiser signed off on the decision rendered by the medical experts.

Alex Kaptzan, Anthony's father, was stabbed to death in May of 2020.

The last time that risky defense strategy worked was with the murder defendant Mikese Morse, who intentionally ran over and killed a father bike riding with his two boys.

Prosecution and defense doctors agreed Morse didn’t know right from wrong when he did it.

Anthony's mother Ivette Kaptzan survived the attack two years ago.

Hillsborough assistant state prosecutor Scott Harmon conceded it.

"We are in agreement to allow the defendant to be found not guilty by reason of insanity," explained Harmon.

Now, like Morse, Kaptzan will be committed to a state mental health facility for a lifetime of treatment.