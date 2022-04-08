Man accused of murder asks Tampa judge to lower bond while waiting for trial

A man accused of murder was in a Tampa courtroom wanting one thing – to get out of jail, asking for his bond to be lowered. But, A Tampa judge decided to keep his bond where it is.

The defendant, Zahir Sabree, has been behind bars since his arrest for the murder of DeVante Davis in October 2020. His Hillsborough public defender Elizabeth Beardsley wanted to get him out.

"We are asking the court to set a reasonable bond that Mr. Sabree will be able post," asked Beardsley.

Prosecutors said Sabree got into an argument with Davis, who was sitting in his car on Kain Palms Court in Tampa, on June 14, 2020. They said Sabree pulled out a gun and shot Davis, killing him.

READ: Florida man charged in teen's 'unprovoked' murder found competent to stand trial

Court records showed there were passengers in the car that pointed the finger at Sabree as the shooter. During the bond reduction hearing, the victim's mother, Debra Barnes addressed the court.

"I’m DeVante’s voice now, his voice was taken from him," she said.

Barnes urged the judge not to lower his bond. Prosecutor Jessica O’Connor pointed out Sabree has a lengthy criminal record who has been known to run.

"After the crime was committed here in Hillsborough he fled to Volusia," she argued.

But Beardsley also told the judge Sabree has been sitting in jail while his case has stalled through no fault of his own, yet he's the one being punished. Tampa judge Laura Ward heard all sides before deciding, for now, to keep the bond where it is.