Man accused of shooting Lakeland toddler to death also killed accomplice: Documents

One of the men accused of shooting and killing two people, including a three-year-old boy, will stay in jail on no bond.

Kevarius Green, 30, made his first appearance in Polk County court Thursday afternoon.

He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of shooting into a vehicle, and one count of attempted murder.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. last week at the Cambridge Cove apartment complex in Lakeland.

Kevarius Green made his first appearance on Friday.

Police said Jaquez "JD" Norton, 3, and his family were visiting a friend at the complex, and when they were leaving, a white Dodge Challenger blocked their Toyota Rav 4 head-on.

Two men, Green, and Kemarius Wilson, 22, allegedly got out of the Challenger and walked up to either side of the Rav 4.

Police say Green fired a rifle multiple times into the Rav 4 occupied by Norton, his mother, and a male friend named Robert Einzig who was shot in the leg.

Pictured: Jaquez "JD" Norton

Court documents reveal the toddler, who was in the backseat, was shot four times, including once in the head.

"We had an ongoing gun battle. Not only are rounds being put into the front of the Rav but rounds coming from inside the Rav 4 back at them," said Chief Taylor.

Police say Einzig had a handgun and fired back at the suspects however, documents reveal Green was the one who ended up shooting and killing Wilson, his accomplice, even though he didn't intend to.

Investigators say the motive for the shooting is still unknown.

A big question remains – what was the motive for the deadly shooting?

Police are still looking for the third accomplice, Demarius Wilson, who they say drove the Dodge Challenger.

Green's next court date will be on April 16.

