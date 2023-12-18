Man accused of stabbing relative to death following argument at Ruskin home: HCSO

Deputies in Hillsborough County are investigating after an argument turned deadly Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on the 700 block of 21st Ave SE in Ruskin shortly before 1 p.m. for reports of a fatal stabbing.

Deputies say when they arrived, they discovered a man with upper-body trauma who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stabbing occurred when a verbal altercation between two family members escalated, according to HCSO.

Deputies arrested Juan Rodríguez Ramírez, 20, and charged him with first-degree murder.

"It is profoundly disheartening that what began as a disagreement between family members has tragically resulted in the irreplaceable loss of a life," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Violence is never a solution, and now, the suspect will now have to face the severe consequences of his actions."

The sheriff’s office has not said how Ramirez is related to the victim.