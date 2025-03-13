Man accused of ramming random couple’s car while trying to chase down girlfriend will stay behind bars

The Brief A man accused of running an innocent couple off the road thinking it was his ex-girlfriend will remain behind bars without bond. The crash left a woman dead and her boyfriend severely injured. St. Pete police upgraded his charges from DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.



A man who police said ran an innocent couple off the road thinking it was his ex-girlfriend, killing the woman and severely injuring her boyfriend, will stay behind bars without bond.

Kyle Hill had his first appearance in Pinellas County on Thursday on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges for a crash that happened Sunday evening in St. Petersburg.

The St. Pete Police Department upgraded Hill’s charges from DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

"He didn’t use a firearm," St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway said at a press conference on Wednesday. "He didn’t use a knife. He used his vehicle."

The backstory:

Investigators said Hill got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend Sunday night, and she left in a friend’s car. Hill left to find her, saw the same make and model car she left in, assumed it was her and called threatening her. This Honda, though, was a different color.

Inside the car was an innocent couple, Norbelis Figueredo-Campos and his girlfriend, Arislenni Blanco-Medina, who’d recently moved to the area from Cuba to start a new life.

Pictured: Norbelis Figueredo-Campos and Arislenni Blanco-Medina.

"They never had problems with anybody, not a single soul," Figueredo-Campos’ cousin, Nicole Galvan, said at the press conference on Wednesday. "You mention their name to anybody, and they're like, ‘oh yeah. What a great person.’ They were loved by all."

Police said Hill forced them off the road. They hit a concrete pole that fell and crushed the car near the intersection of 17th Avenue North and 34th Street North. Blanco-Medina died and Figueredo-Campos is in critical condition.

Hill then lost control of his car and hit a tree in the median.

Dig deeper:

Thursday, Hill appeared to grimace in pain at his first appearance. Sitting in a wheelchair, he told the judge he didn’t know if he could afford to hire an attorney.

"How much money do you have in the bank," Judge Philip Federico asked.

"I don’t know sir," Hill said.

Pictured: Kyle Hill in court.

"You have no idea? Apparently your car isn’t in good shape after the accident situation. Was that paid off," the judge asked.

"I don’t remember anything, sir," Hill said.

Police said Hill’s blood alcohol was more than twice the legal limit. He was also on probation for an incident last year when, Holloway said, Hill beat up a man he thought was talking to his girlfriend.

What's next:

The judge appointed a public defender who entered a plea of not guilty on Hill’s behalf, court records show. Court records also show no contact orders were filed, ordering Hill not to have contact with the victims’ families or Figueredo-Campos.

