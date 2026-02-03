Lowe’s parking lot shooting injures 1 in Sarasota: Sheriff

article

The Brief One person was hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of a Sarasota Lowe's Home Improvement store. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and is being treated for injuries. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated domestic incident.



What we know:

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place in the parking lot of the store located at 4020 Central Sarasota Parkway in Sarasota.

Deputies stated that the suspect left the area but was later located and taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and is being treated for injuries.

Investigators said the shooting was an isolated domestic incident.

What we don't know:

The victim’s condition has not been made public.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.