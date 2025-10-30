Man accused of stalking ex-girlfriend arrested for setting car on fire in downtown during morning traffic

The Brief A Tampa man accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend was arrested after setting a car on fire in downtown Tampa during morning traffic, officers said. Serxhio Nokaj, 29, was arrested on multiple charges, as well as two failure to appear charges for stalking and battery (domestic violence).



A Tampa man accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend was arrested Thursday after setting a car on fire in downtown Tampa during morning traffic, officers said.

The Tampa Police Department said Serxhio Nokaj, 29, was arrested on multiple charges, as well as two failure to appear charges for stalking and battery (domestic violence).

What we know:

Tampa police said they responded after 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of North Ashley Drive and West Polk Street. This was after receiving multiple reports of a man actively trying to force his way into a black vehicle.

However, a second call came minutes later, reporting that the same vehicle was on fire.

A black BMW with a smashed window was found on fire at that intersection, and police said Tampa Fire Rescue responded to extinguish the flames. No one was injured, but officers said it impacted traffic in downtown for hours during the morning commute.

After the fire was out, the vehicle's owner was contacted by TPD, who officials said provided "crucial information."

Pictured: Serxhio Nokaj. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Dig deeper:

The owner of the black BMW said his girlfriend had ongoing domestic violence and stalking issues with her ex-boyfriend. Detectives followed up on those leads, and identified Nokaj as the suspect.

According to Tampa police, Nokaj had two active warrants for failing to appear for stalking and battery (domestic violence) charges.

Investigators said the suspect was found and arrested on Bay Court Avenue on those outstanding warrants just before 10 a.m. They also said he's now facing more charges, including the following:

Arson

Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance

Felony criminal mischief

Possession of cannabis (more than 20 grams)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

What they're saying:

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw released the following statement after the arrest:

"From the initial call to the swift arrest, the detailed and rapid response of our entire team is commendable. Their dedication to following every lead allowed us to take an individual with a history of domestic violence off the street within hours. Tampa is clearly a safer place with this suspect in custody."

TPD said he was taken to the Orient Road Jail and the case remains active.