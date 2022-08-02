Man arrest in connection to deadly shooting at Tampa apartment complex, deputies say

article

A suspect was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex in July, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Darren Day, 25, was arrested on one count of first-degree murder by the US Marshals Service in Lee County.

Hillsborough County deputies said they received a report of a man shot in the parking lot of the IQ Apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard on July 22. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries, investigators said.

Deputies were searching for suspects who drove off from the scene, but didn't specify how many were involved in the shooting. Investigators said it is possible that the victim knew the suspects.

The investigation into the shooting remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.