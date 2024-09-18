Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit from Polk County reaching 130+ mph
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested in Florida late Tuesday night after leading authorities on a multi-county pursuit starting in Polk County and reaching speeds of over 130 mph.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers received a request for assistance to intercept a driver who had taken off from deputies in Polk County.
They tracked down the vehicle, a Mercedes sedan, driving east on I-4 and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver took off. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 130 mph and spanned from Polk to Osceola to Orange County.
Eventually, in Orange County, the driver exited I-4 onto SR-408 before continuing to the turnpike and back to I-4 where troopers stopped the driver with a successful PIT maneuver.
The driver, Anthony Jermaine Hoyte, 34, of Orlando, was taken into custody and taken to the Orange County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, and fugitive from justice.
