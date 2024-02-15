Man arrested after leading FHP on pursuit on I-275 in Hillsborough County

A man was arrested after leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit on I-275 on Wednesday night, according to FHP.

At 8:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Eduardo Hernandez was driving a Hyundai Elantra south on 49th Street North in Pinellas County when a trooper found that the tag on the car was registered to a Chrysler Van stolen out of Tampa.

The tag was attached at the time to the Elantra and obscured by a tinted license plate holder. According to FHP, the trooper tried to pull him over but Hernandez took off.

Hernandez continued to drive on I-275 northbound into Hillsborough County. At 8:50 p.m., troopers executed a PIT maneuver on I-4 Eastbound at 50th Street. Hernandez was taken into custody and admitted to having placed the tag on his vehicle.