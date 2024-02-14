Tampa 11-year-old boy shot while standing on front porch, suspect on the run: TPD

Tampa police are searching for the person they say shot an 11-year-old boy on Sunday night.

According to the Tampa Police Department, at around 10:17 p.m., the child was standing on his front porch in the C. Blythe Andrews Apartments, located at 2201 E Osborne Avenue, when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our thoughts are with this family as this senseless act has left an innocent child in our community injured," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our officers are committed to identifying the person responsible and holding this individual accountable. I believe that with the assistance of our community, we can bring this family the justice they deserve."

TPD is asking anyone with information that could assist detectives to contact them directly or CrimeStoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477).