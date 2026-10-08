PCSO: Bartow man arrested, admits to sexually abusing juvenile in home for over a year
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Bartow man was arrested on Wednesday after admitting to sexually abusing a child in his home, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Polk County Sheriff investigation
What we know:
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said their Special Victims Unit began investigating Wednesday morning after a child reported ongoing sexual abuse to a school guidance counselor.
Deputies say the counselor reported the allegations to the school resource deputy assigned to the school.
According to the victim's account, Joel Arias assaulted the child. PCSO said the abuse started about a year and a half ago, with the most recent incident taking place about a week ago.
Suspect detailed home abuse
What we know:
During an interview with detectives, Arias provided a detailed account of the abuse. An arrest affidavit states that Arias admitted he knew his actions were wrong, but continued the behavior anyway.
PCSO said Arias told investigators that all the incidents occurred at his home. According to deputies, Arias was taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center following his arrest .
Multiple felony charges filed
By the numbers:
Deputies charged Arias with 10 counts of lewd molestation by an adult to a juvenile victim under 12 and 10 counts of lewd molestation by an adult to a juvenile victim over 12. He also faces 15 counts of sexual battery by an adult to a juvenile over 12.
Additionally, authorities charged Arias with 10 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a juvenile victim over 12, 10 counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition and one count of battery of a juvenile.
Sheriff vows justice served
What they're saying:
Sheriff Grady Judd said the victim appeared to be the only person Arias abused, noting that "one victim is one too many."
"Thanks to the thorough work of my detectives and the crimes they charged him with, Joel Arias will likely spend the rest of his life in prison, never able to do any harm another child," Judd said.
Unanswered details in case
What we don't know:
Officials have not announced a schedule for Arias' upcoming court appearances or bond details.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official arrest records and statements provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.