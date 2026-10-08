PCSO: Bartow man arrested, admits to sexually abusing juvenile in home for over a year

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The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a 37-year-old Bartow man on multiple sexual battery charges after a juvenile victim reported ongoing abuse to a school guidance counselor. Detectives arrested Joel Arias on Wednesday following an investigation that revealed the abuse began a year and a half ago. Sheriff Grady Judd said Arias faces numerous felony counts and will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.



A Bartow man was arrested on Wednesday after admitting to sexually abusing a child in his home, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk County Sheriff investigation

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said their Special Victims Unit began investigating Wednesday morning after a child reported ongoing sexual abuse to a school guidance counselor.

Deputies say the counselor reported the allegations to the school resource deputy assigned to the school.

According to the victim's account, Joel Arias assaulted the child. PCSO said the abuse started about a year and a half ago, with the most recent incident taking place about a week ago.

Suspect detailed home abuse

What we know:

During an interview with detectives, Arias provided a detailed account of the abuse. An arrest affidavit states that Arias admitted he knew his actions were wrong, but continued the behavior anyway.

PCSO said Arias told investigators that all the incidents occurred at his home. According to deputies, Arias was taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center following his arrest .

Multiple felony charges filed

By the numbers:

Deputies charged Arias with 10 counts of lewd molestation by an adult to a juvenile victim under 12 and 10 counts of lewd molestation by an adult to a juvenile victim over 12. He also faces 15 counts of sexual battery by an adult to a juvenile over 12.

Additionally, authorities charged Arias with 10 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a juvenile victim over 12, 10 counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition and one count of battery of a juvenile.

Sheriff vows justice served

What they're saying:

Sheriff Grady Judd said the victim appeared to be the only person Arias abused, noting that "one victim is one too many."

"Thanks to the thorough work of my detectives and the crimes they charged him with, Joel Arias will likely spend the rest of his life in prison, never able to do any harm another child," Judd said.

Unanswered details in case

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced a schedule for Arias' upcoming court appearances or bond details.