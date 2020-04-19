Man arrested for Avon Park murder

article

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested in connection with the Thursday night shooting death of 20-year-old Christopher Reese in Avon Park.

Dennis Wilberforce Bent, 18, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of a risk protection order, drug possession, felony marijuana possession, sale of marijuana, and violation of probation.

Detectives are still seeking more details about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Du’Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7250 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.