Man arrested for DUI following fatal pedestrian crash

Brian Thomas, 46, of Kenneth City, is facing DUI charges after deputies say he hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday night.

It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at 5316 Seminole Boulevard.

Investigators say Thomas was driving southbound on Seminole Boulevard when he struck Nole Karcher, 44, as he attempted to walk his bike across the street.

Karcher, who deputies say was not in a designated crosswalk, died at the scene.

According to investigators, Thomas showed signs of impairment and they believe speed also played a role in the crash.

Thomas was arrested following a DUI investigation.

