Man arrested for exposing himself to women at Bradenton nature trail: Deputies

article

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for exposing his private parts to random women who were walking along the nature trail at Heritage Harbour Lake, according to officials.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Chukwuma Anthony Onukogu was charged with three counts of exposure of sexual organs.

Deputies say the offenses happened between July and November. According to authorities, Onukogu reportedly sat in the wooded area along the trail and yelled out to women to get their attention as he exposed and touched his genitals.

After officials received the first report, they say deputies responded to the trail, but Onukogu had already fled the area.

The investigation revealed that Onukogu parked his car at the nearby Costco and walked to the edge of the trail where the reported incidents happened, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives say Onukogu lives in a nearby neighborhood.

According to investigators, Onukogu admitted to the crimes after detectives confronted him on Dec. 1.

Detectives say there could be more victims and ask anyone who witnessed similar acts to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.