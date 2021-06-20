Man arrested in connection with body of missing person found near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

article

Fred Williams, 55, is facing charges of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the body of a missing person found near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a missing person at the Beach Walk Condominiums, located at 4349 Bayside Village Drive in the Town 'N' Country area on June 9. The caller said their family member, who works as a security guard at the apartment complex, had not returned home by her usual time. When deputies arrived they found the victim's car in the parking lot.

Simultaneously, St. Pete Fire Rescue was responding to a fire in a wooded area, near a rest stop, located by the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. After putting the fire out, firefighters discovered a dead body, and based on preliminary investigative details, detectives believe they have identified the missing woman from Hillsborough County.

HCSO says the investigation remains open and active.

