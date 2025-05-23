Man attacked outside Amazon Air facility, co-worker arrested
LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Police Department is investigating an attack outside an Amazon Air associated facility.
What we know:
On Tuesday night at around 9:30, police were called to 4145 Kidron Road for reports of a battery.
When officers got there, they found the victim, an employee at the facility, with visible injuries to his face and head, including trauma to his left eye.
He was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital where medical personnel told him he needed surgery right away to avoid further tissue damage to his left eye.
Courtesy: Lakeland Police Department
The victim told police when he was leaving work, Chase Moorer approached him and punched him in the face. He said the initial blow caused him to fall to the ground. He said Moorer proceeded to kick him multiple times in the head and face while he was on the ground, and then took off.
Video surveillance from the business backed up what the victim said. He was able to identify Moorer as he is one of his associates whom he supervises.
OTHER NEWS: Haines City police captain among 10 indicted in Veterans Affairs fraud scheme
Officers were able to find Moorer, and they say he confessed to the battery.
Moorer was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail.
What we don't know:
Police have not released a motive for the attack.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lakeland Police Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube