Man attacks landlord after inviting her over for dinner: MCSO

The Brief A man attacked his landlord after inviting her over for dinner, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, 69-year-old Brian Leach, then left and that's when detectives say he got into his car and rammed it into the home. When deputies responded to the home in Jensen Beach, they say Leach slashed his own arms with a knife before being detained.



A man is facing attempted murder charges after detectives say he attacked his landlord during an attempt to have her over for dinner.

The backstory:

The suspect, 69-year-old Brian Leach, lives in the lower level of a home that he rents from his landlord, who lives in the upper part of the home.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says Leach invited the woman down to his place and beat her, leaving her severely injured.

Leach then left and that's when detectives say he got into his car and rammed it into the home.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies responded to the home in Jensen Beach, they say Leach slashed his own arms with a knife before being detained.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office.

READ: 3 people hospitalized after train collides with vehicle in Lakeland: PCSO

He was then taken to the hospital, where he remains under the watch of law enforcement.

The home has substantial structural damage, according to deputies.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

What's next:

Leach has been charged with attempted murder and will be booked into the Martin County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: