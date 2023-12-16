Expand / Collapse search
Man steals ingredients for screwdriver after breaking into Polk County apartment: Deputies

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Polk County
FOX 13 News

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, an unknown man was caught on camera stealing vodka and orange juice from an apartment. Officials say he tried to enter another apartment, but the door was locked, so he left.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's office is calling the suspect who broke into an apartment for vodka and orange juice a "boozy burglar."

On Nov. 23, around 5:30 a.m., a man was caught on camera entering someone's apartment.

Deputies say the victim of the burglary said the man entered through a secondary door that is not used often. The victim had no idea it was unlocked, according to the sheriff's office.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Deputies are still trying to identify the suspect. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say the unknown suspect walked in and then walked back out with a bottle of Svedka vodka and a bottle of Florida's Natural Orange Juice.

READ: Burglary suspects, including teen, arrested for grand theft auto in Polk County: ‘Oh, my God! Not Grady Judd!’

According to detectives, the suspect tried to open the door of the apartment across the hallway, but it was locked, so he left.

The total value of the theft was a little over $35, according to officials.

PCSO is asking the public for help as detectives search for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Turner at 863-577-1600, or DTurner@polksheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400 TIPS (8477).