Man convicted of Tampa murder to be executed 30 years later

The Brief Glen Edward Rogers, 62, is set to be executed on May 15. He was sentenced to death for the murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, whose body was found in a Tampa motel room in November 1995. Rogers also received a death sentence in California for another 1995 murder, and has been suspected in other homicide cases across the country.



Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a death warrant for the man convicted of killing a woman in a Tampa motel room and another woman in California 30 years ago.

Case against Glen Rogers

The backstory:

Glen Edward Rogers, 62, killed Tina Marie Cribbs after the two were seen leaving a bar in Gibsonton in November 1995. She was found stabbed to death in a Tampa motel room two days later.

Rogers was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 1997. He later received another death sentence in California in 1999 for the September 1995 murder of Sandra Gallagher.

Rogers has also been suspected in several other murder cases nationwide, including in Mississippi and Ohio.

By the numbers:

DeSantis has now signed five death warrants so far this year. Three men, all convicted of murder, have been executed with a fourth scheduled for May 1.

What's next:

Rogers is set to die by lethal injection on May 15 at Florida State Prison near Starke.

