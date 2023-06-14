First-degree murder charges filed after man lit on fire at Tampa gas station dies, deputies say

article

A man accused of pouring gasoline on another man and lighting him on fire at a Tampa gas station is now facing first-degree murder charges.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Earl Hargrove, Jr., 34, was arrested and charged in the May attack. Deputies say those charges were upgraded after the victim died on Monday.

Deputies say Hargrove and the victim were at a Mobil gas station on Bearss and 22nd Avenue shortly after 4:30 a.m. when they got into an altercation.

According to HCSO, Hargrove poured gasoline on the victim and lit him on fire.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment and passed away on June 12.

Hargrove has been in HCSO custody since May and has been charged with pre-meditated first-degree murder and aggravated battery great bodily harm.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in this case," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time."

The incident is still under investigation.