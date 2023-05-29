HCSO: Man arrested for lighting someone on fire at Tampa gas station

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Tampa for throwing gasoline on another man and lighting him on fire Sunday afternoon.

According to HCSO, the incident happened at the Mobile gas station located at 14516 N 22nd Street.

Around 4:32 p.m. deputies say the two men were engaged in an argument when the suspect, Earl Hargrove, Jr., 34, bought a small amount of gasoline.

Officials say that Hargrove then poured the gasoline on the other man and lit him on fire.

Deputies say the victim was taken to TGH where he is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

"A verbal argument should never escalate to this level of violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release. "This suspect’s behavior is not only deplorable but will never be tolerated in our community. The suspect, in this case, is currently behind bars while we wait in anticipation for justice to be served."

Hargrove is facing charges of Aggravated Batter Great Bodily Harm and Attempted Murder in the First Degree.