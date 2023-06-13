Video: 4 armed suspects arrested following ambush-style home invasion attempt in Sun City Center: HCSO

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit on routine patrol Saturday was crucial in apprehending four men in what the agency says would have been an ambush-style home invasion.

According to HCSO, the aviation unit saw a suspicious vehicle in the Cypress Creek neighborhood and watched a couple of men approach a home on Miller Creek Drive.

Deputies say two of the suspect threw a brick at the door and crouched at the corners of the residence, waiting for someone to exit. While that was happening, detectives say one person served as a lookout at a home across the street, while one stayed in the car.

According to HCSO, the suspect fled when nobody answered the door. Deputies say the driver committed several traffic violations while fleeing, but refused to stop when they tried to pull him over.

Eventually, deputies say the vehicle hit a curb and the suspect ran away on foot, throwing three guns while they fled.

Mugshots of attempted home invasion suspects courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The guns included two Glock 22s, one of which had a fully loaded magazine and one round in the chamber. Another gun was a Milsport .556 semi-automatic with a brass catcher attached along with a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber drum magazine containing 42 rounds and two extra fully loaded magazines, were inside the vehicle.

"The proactive observations made by our patrol and aviation units prevented a potentially dangerous situation from escalating further," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The recovery of multiple firearms further emphasizes our prioritization of the safety and well-being of our community."

Kenyatta James Stephens, 19, was arrested for fleeing to elude, fleeing to elude, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, throwing a deadly missile, and resisting without violence.

Javion Malik Stephens, 18, Kaiymon Jaheim Stephens, 20, and Gregory Valentino Milledge, 21, are facing charges of throwing a deadly missile, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and resisting without violence.