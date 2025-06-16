Man dies after being pulled from water on Sand Key: Clearwater officials
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A man has died after being pulled from the water just north of the Clearwater Sailing Center on the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the City of Clearwater.
What we know:
Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a water-rescue call on Sand Key on Monday evening.
Bystanders had been performing CPR on the man when firefighters arrived.
They took over lifesaving efforts and the victim was taken to Morton Plant Hospital where he later died.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not been released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the City of Clearwater.
