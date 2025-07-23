Man dies after shootout in Tampa, police continue search for suspects: TPD

The Brief A man has now died following a shootout in a Tampa neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to police. TPD responded shortly after 6 a.m. to the 3600 block of Whittier St., just north of 28th Ave. Investigators are asking people in the area to review their security footage in an effort to find the people responsible.



A man has died following a Sunday morning shootout in a neighborhood, according to the Tampa Police Department.

What we know:

TPD says officers responded around 6 a.m. Sunday to the 3600 block of Whittier St., just north of 28th Ave.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was rushed to the hospital, where police say he died Tuesday.

Police say two vehicles were also hit by multiple rounds of gunfire at the scene.

Investigators are asking people in the area to review their security footage in an effort to find those responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

