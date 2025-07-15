Tourist dies while snorkeling in Florida: MCSO

The Brief An Indiana tourist died Monday afternoon while snorkeling in the Florida Keys. Investigators said the 81-year-old man was with a commercial boat when he was seen unresponsive in the water. Deputies do not believe foul play was involved in the incident.



An Indiana man died Monday afternoon while snorkeling in the Florida Keys.

What we know:

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the snorkeling-related incident took place around 4 p.m. near Sand Key Lighthouse off Key West.

Investigators say an 81-year-old man from Carmel, Indiana, was with a commercial boat when he was spotted unresponsive in the water.

The boat crew, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, began CPR and the man was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island, where he died.

Deputies do not believe foul play was involved in the incident.

What we don't know:

The man’s cause of death is unclear. Autopsy results are pending.