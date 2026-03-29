Man flees traffic stop, crashes into building: PCSO

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The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a man crashed his vehicle into a vacant building after fleeing a traffic stop in Treasure Island.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the crash at 104th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard Saturday night. Investigators said Milan John Racak fled from Treasure Island police officers who were attempting to conduct a traffic stop. Racak then lost control of his vehicle, striking a utility pole and a vacant building, according to deputies.

All occupants of the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

While deputies say the building was vacant, it is not known if anyone outside the vehicle was injured.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Further updates regarding the events leading up to the crash will be handled by the Treasure Island Police Department.