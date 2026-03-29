Man flees traffic stop, crashes into building: PCSO
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a man crashed his vehicle into a vacant building after fleeing a traffic stop in Treasure Island.
What we know:
Deputies responded to the crash at 104th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard Saturday night. Investigators said Milan John Racak fled from Treasure Island police officers who were attempting to conduct a traffic stop. Racak then lost control of his vehicle, striking a utility pole and a vacant building, according to deputies.
All occupants of the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
While deputies say the building was vacant, it is not known if anyone outside the vehicle was injured.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing. Further updates regarding the events leading up to the crash will be handled by the Treasure Island Police Department.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.