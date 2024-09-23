Man found dead at I-75 crash scene discovered by work crew in Hillsborough County
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash after they found a man dead in a car off of I-75 near Progress Boulevard in Riverview.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a work crew found a convertible Mazda Miata Monday afternoon in that area.
The crash is believed to have happened in the past several weeks, but troopers don't know the exact date or time that it happened.
The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene, according to FHP.
No other information was immediately available on the man's identity.
