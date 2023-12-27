Man found dead in Plant City, police conducting investigation

article

A death investigation is underway in Plant City, according to officials.

The Plant City Police Department says it began the investigation just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a deceased man.

The investigation is being conducted at 109 W. Spencer St, according to officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.