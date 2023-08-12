Man found dead in University of South Florida parking lot, police investigating

article

On Saturday morning, a body was found in a parking lot at the University of South Florida, according to police.

At around 7 a.m., the University of South Florida Police Department received a report of a deceased person in parking near the Fine Arts Building on the Tampa campus.

Police say the man was in his 60s and not affiliated with the university.

The specifics of what kind of injuries the victim suffered have not been released.

According to authorities, there is no threat to the public.

Police say two individuals who are not affiliated with the university have been taken into custody

Those with information on the incident are asked to call USF Police at (813) 974-2628.