HCSO: 6 teens arrested after stealing vehicles, gun from Fish Hawk, Riverview neighborhoods

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their cars after deputies say six teens, ranging in age from 15-18, broke into more than 10 unlocked cars on Wednesday and stole a gun and several vehicles before being apprehended.

According to investigators, several residents in Fish Hawk and Riverview neighborhoods called the sheriff’s office to report their vehicle had either been broken into or stolen.

Deputies say the teens broke into more than 10 cars in less than six hours, stealing a firearm in the process.

According to HCSO, the suspects abandoned the stolen cars in Citrus Park after striking a curb. Investigators say three of the teens hid behind a home in a shed and the other three were arrested near the stolen vehicles.

Deputies arrested six teens they say broke into at least 10 vehicles. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"Let these arrests be a reminder that our deputies will always catch those who believe they can outrun teamHCSO," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The action of these criminals not only endangered lives on our roads but displayed a blatant disregard for the law and the well-being of our community."

Law enforcement officers are still investigating this case.

