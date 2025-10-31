Man found with gunshot wound inside St. Pete home, 'attempted homicide investigation' underway: Police

The Brief An attempted homicide investigation is underway in St. Petersburg after police said a man was found with a gunshot wound inside his home. A neighbor told police that they found the victim bleeding. The victim remains in critical condition.



An attempted homicide investigation is underway in St. Petersburg after police said a man was found with a gunshot wound inside his home Thursday evening.

What we know:

The St. Pete Police Department said a neighbor contacted them just after 8:45 p.m. to report that a 44-year-old man was found bleeding inside the home, which is off of 21st Avenue South.

No one else was at the home when the victim was found.

St. Pete police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound, but he was still alive. The victim was taken to the hospital and remains in very critical condition, according to investigators.

What we don't know:

No other information was immediately available from investigators.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to "TIP411."

You can reference Report "2025-037212" when making your tip.