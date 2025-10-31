Video: Felon with 'violent history' claims to work in the club when busted with stolen gun, cash, drugs

The Brief A convicted felon with a violent history is back behind bars after being pulled over for a dim tag light on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found cocaine, cannabis, a stolen firearm, and more than $2,200 in cash. Luis Serrano, 53, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, armed possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, and driving with license canceled, suspended, or revoked (3rd Offense).



The backstory:

Deputies pulled over Luis Serrano, 53, near West Hillsborough Avenue and Sawyer Road, claiming he had a dim tag light.

In bodycam video, the deputy asks Serrano to get out of the vehicle and walk around the back of the vehicle, so he can show him the dim tag light.

Serrano is seen pointing to the dim tag light with a cell phone and a wad of cash in his hand.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

When the deputy commented on how much cash he said, Serrano told him, "I work in the club."

That’s when the deputy told him he might have a warrant and asked him to put his hands behind his back.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found cocaine, cannabis, a stolen firearm, and more than $2,200 in cash.

Serrano was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, armed possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, and driving with license canceled, suspended, or revoked (3rd Offense).

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office