Man found shot to death in St. Pete home: Police

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating after it says a man was found dead inside his home on Sunday.

Police say relatives discovered the body of 74-year-old Julius Moore inside his residence located at 1033 19th Avenue South.

According to SPPD, after getting a warrant to enter his home, detectives determined that Moore had been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and the tip to TIP411.

