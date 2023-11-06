Man found shot to death in St. Pete home: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating after it says a man was found dead inside his home on Sunday.
Police say relatives discovered the body of 74-year-old Julius Moore inside his residence located at 1033 19th Avenue South.
According to SPPD, after getting a warrant to enter his home, detectives determined that Moore had been shot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and the tip to TIP411.