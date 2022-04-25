Man gets 15 years probation for his role in deadly home invasion robbery in Lithia

A man was adjudicated guilty for his role in a violent 2020 home invasion robbery the night before Halloween. A Tampa Judge sentenced him to 15 years probation instead of prison time.

Dalton Martin was 19 years old when he was charged with second degree murder. Martin was involved in a violent home invasion robbery the night before Halloween back in 2020. Prosecutors said he knew the victims and set them up.

Martin was visiting the home in the 100 block of Old Welcome Road in Lithia the night of the incident and stood by as two robbers stormed in to steal cash and valuables. Jeremy King, 34, was pistol-whipped during the robbery.

Back when the home invasion happened, Frank Losat with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said King's wife, Casey Johns took action.

"During that incident, the female homeowner retrieved a firearm, which was in the house legally, and fired one round, which struck the male victim that was deceased in the ditch," he explained.

One suspected robber was killed. Martin and the second robber were arrested and charged.

At his sentencing, Martin's lack of criminal history and his cooperation with police appeared to help.

"He identified the co-defendants involved in the offense," explained Tampa Judge Kimberly Fernandez.

An emotional Martin will serve fifteen years probation instead a prison. A huge break and he acknowledged it, "thank you, your honor!"

Martin's co-defendant, Ty'Zae Robinson, also charged with second degree murder was acquitted by a jury last month.