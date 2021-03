A man was killed Friday night while trying to cross Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, an adult male was walking southbound across the interstate around 9 p.m. just west of milepost 21 when he was struck by a sedan driven by a 43-year-old woman from Palm Harbor.

The man died at the scene.

Troopers say they have not yet been able to identify the man who was killed.