Man hit & killed while standing along Tampa road: TPD

A man died after Tampa police say a vehicle hit him as he stood in a roadway early Friday.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, the man was standing in the northbound lanes of N. 50th St. near E. 23rd Ave. when a vehicle hit him around 5 a.m.

TPD says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

What we don't know:

TPD did not release the name or age of the man who died.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.

