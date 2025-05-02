Man hit & killed while standing along Tampa road: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - A man died after Tampa police say a vehicle hit him as he stood in a roadway early Friday.
What we know:
According to the Tampa Police Department, the man was standing in the northbound lanes of N. 50th St. near E. 23rd Ave. when a vehicle hit him around 5 a.m.
TPD says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
What we don't know:
TPD did not release the name or age of the man who died.
