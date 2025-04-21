Man hospitalized after shooting, Tampa police searching for suspect

The Brief A man was shot late Sunday at the intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Wilma St., according to Tampa police. The victim went to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are searching for the shooter.



Tampa police are searching for whoever opened fire in a Tampa neighborhood late Sunday, sending a man to the hospital.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded around 11:15 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Wilma St.

Tampa police say a man was shot late Sunday at the intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Wilma St.

Police say the victim went to the hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

No further information has been released on a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130, or share a tip via TIP411 on the TampaPD app.

