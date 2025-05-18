Man hospitalized after TPD says he ran into car's path
TAMPA - Tampa police say a man was taken to the hospital after he ran into the path of a car at the intersection of Kennedy Boulevard and Lois Avenue on Sunday.
The westbound lanes of Kennedy Boulevard were closed at Lois Avenue while officers investigated the crash.
A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after TPD says he ran into a car's path.
TPD says the victim has life-threatening injuries.
The driver stayed on scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.
