Man hospitalized after TPD says he ran into car's path

Tampa police say a man was taken to the hospital after he ran into the path of a car at the intersection of Kennedy Boulevard and Lois Avenue on Sunday.

The westbound lanes of Kennedy Boulevard were closed at Lois Avenue while officers investigated the crash.

A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after TPD says he ran into a car's path.

TPD says the victim has life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

What's next:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

