Man hospitalized after TPD says he ran into car's path

By
Published  May 18, 2025 1:32pm EDT
Tampa
The Brief

    • A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after TPD says he ran into a car's path.
    • The westbound lanes of Kennedy Boulevard are closed at Lois Avenue while officers investigate the crash.
    • The driver stayed on scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

TAMPA - Tampa police say a man was taken to the hospital after he ran into the path of a car at the intersection of Kennedy Boulevard and Lois Avenue on Sunday.

The westbound lanes of Kennedy Boulevard were closed at Lois Avenue while officers investigated the crash.

TPD says the victim has life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

What's next:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa