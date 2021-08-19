Man in custody after pointing gun at Tampa officer

A man is in custody after Tampa police say he pointed a gun at an officer early Thursday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near a gas station along Nebraska Avenue near Linebaugh Avenue.

Police say an officer was in the area looking for a suspect in an unrelated armed robbery and commercial burglaries in the area. When the officer drove by the man, police say the man flashed a firearm and pointed it at the officer.

Police say the officer then fired his weapon at the man, and the man ran off.

The suspect, as yet unnamed, was later taken into custody after a brief chase. Police say no one was injured.

Tampa police say this is an ongoing investigation.