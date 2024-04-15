Man injured in Tampa shooting, Police say

A man was shot early Monday morning on Julie Street in Tampa, according to police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Julie Street at around 1:57 a.m. on Monday for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived to locate an adult man with upper body trauma. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

TPD is investigating the cause of the shooting, and at this time, no arrests have been made. They told FOX 13 the suspect is known to the victim but still at large, and there is no reason to believe the general public is in danger.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 813-231-6130.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.