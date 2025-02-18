Man killed, 3 others hurt in Tampa shooting

The Brief Four men were shot along E. 28th Ave. on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department. One of the men died at the hospital while the other three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, TPD said. It's not clear who opened fire or what led to the shooting.



One man is dead, and three others were injured in a shooting in a neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, Tampa police said.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers found three men shot shortly before 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of E. 28th Ave. However, police said they later identified a fourth victim who was injured in the shooting as well.

In total, four men, who are in their late 20s and early 30s, were taken to the hospital after the shooting. One has been pronounced dead while the other three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

While it's still early on in TPD's investigation, authorities said they do believe the shooting was targeted. Investigators said they are speaking with witnesses and reviewing cameras in the area.

"As always, we're asking for information from anybody who may have been at the scene who had any eyewitness accounts or any cell phone video that they may have," said Maj. Eric DeFelice with TPD.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to figure out who opened fire and what led to the shooting.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information or video to share it with the Tampa Police Department by calling 813-231-6130 or contacting Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Tampa Police Department.

